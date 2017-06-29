Parliament Established a Temporary Committe Due to the Case with the National Palace of Culture

Parliament established a temporary committee of inquiry on the case with the National Palace of Culture. The decision was adopted with 187 votes in favor and none against, according to bTV.

The Commission will work to establish facts and circumstances regarding the spending of funds allocated to the National Palace of Culture in preparation for the Bulgarian presidency of the EU. Its chairman become Diana Yordanova from GERB.

The creation of the commission is at the suggestion of the BSP, but in the bTV TV show "This morning", Tsvetan Tsvetanov, Deputy Chairman of GERB, said that the party does not mind doing such a commission.

"Our political decision is to accept your proposal because the yesterday's assertions that GERB will not support the establishment of a temporary commission, and everything that has come out in the public space regarding the presidency and the repairs at the National Palace of Culture is your chance to create fake news "Explained Tsvetanov in Parliament.

There are no lobbies in Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria regarding the National Palace of Culture , MP and deputy chairman of the ruling party Tsvetan Tsvetanov told BTV.



The suggestion for lobbies interested in public procurements for repairs at NDK came from opposition leader Korneliya Ninova after the dismissal and the subsequent reappointment of the NDK manager.



Tsvetanov also commented on the parliamentary committee created to check into the selection of a new combat aircraft for the Bulgarian army. The committee should clarify circumstances of the procedure and decisions taken while the Parliament remained dissolved for elections, including the decision to disqualify one of the bidders for the deal. F-16 is used by 28 states, including 11 NATO members, among them Bulgarian neighbours Turkey, Romania and Greece, Tsvetanov added.