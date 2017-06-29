NIMH: Mostly Sunny Today, Cliuds in the Afternood. Maximum Temperatures Between 35° and 40°

The weather will be mostly sunny today with clouds in the afternoon. There could be rains in some areas, mainly in mountainous regions.

The wind will be light to moderate from South-Southeast.



Temperatures will further increase, reaching maximum levels of between 35° and 40°, according to the National institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.



A warning about high temperatures is in force for the whole country today, according to NIMH’s website. An orange code for high temperatures is valid for 6 regions: Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse. In the low parts of these regions, temperatures will reach up to 39-40 degrees.

Conditions for tourism on the mountains are good, the Red Cross’ Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) said.

Temperatures vary between 14 and 21 degrees. There are many clouds in some areas of the mountains.



No accidents with tourists occurred in the last 24 hours.