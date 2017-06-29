8 Business Associations in Bulgaria Have Joined in Signing a Position Statement on the Judicial Reform

Bulgaria: 8 Business Associations in Bulgaria Have Joined in Signing a Position Statement on the Judicial Reform

Eight business associations in Bulgaria have joined in signing a position statement on the rule of law and judicial reform in Bulgaria and sent the position to Bulgaria’s institutions on June 28, the associations said.

The signatories include the heads of Advantage Austria, the American Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria (AmCham), British Bulgarian Business Association, Bulgarian-Swiss Chamber of Commerce, Canadian Bulgarian Business Network, Confindustria Bulgaria, the French-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Norwegian Bulgarian Business Group

The businesses said that they welcome the important steps made with the changes to the constitution and the Judiciary Act introduced in 2015 and 2016.

However, these changes were only the beginning, as they do not really address certain fundamental concerns

