Ad-Hoc Committee to Examine the Procedure For New Type Fighter Jet Aircraft

The majority in Bulgaria’s Parliament decided on 28th of June to set up an Ad-Hoc Committee to examine the procedure for selecting the new fighter jet aircraft for the Bulgarian Air Force.

The proposal was submitted by GERB on the grounds that the final stage of the procedure was during the caretaker government of Prof. Ognian Gerdzhikov - a period without parliamentary control over the executive power.

The left-wing socialist party accused the ruling coalition that through this committee they declared war on President Roumen Radev because of his request to establish a body to fight high-level corruption. GERB and United Patriots said their goal was to have clarity and transparency on one of the largest investment costs for the army.

The ad-ho committee includes 8 MPs from the ruling GERB, 6 from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP for Bulgaria), two from the United Patriots (minority partner in the coalition government), two from the Movement for Rights and Freedoms and one from Volya party.

Emil Hristov from GERB was elected as chairperson. The committee Commission will work for two months.