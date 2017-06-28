Bulgaria's Energoremont Signs Equipment Rehab Deal with Mini Maritsa Iztok

Business » INDUSTRY | June 28, 2017, Wednesday // 17:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Energoremont Signs Equipment Rehab Deal with Mini Maritsa Iztok

Bulgarian engineering company Energoremont Holding  said on Wednesday that, in a partnership with Sofia-based Balgarska Energetika and Germany’s ABB Automation, it has signed a contract with local miner Mini Maritsa Iztok for the rehabilitation of three bucket chain excavators, according to See news. 

Under the contract, works on the rehabilitation of the excavators must be completed within 24 months, Energoremont Holding said in a press release.

Energoremont Holding and its seven Bulgarian affiliate companies specialise in repairs, modernisation and construction of power facilities and equipment, as well as manufacturing power equipment, spare parts and metal structures for companies operating in power engineering, chemistry and metallurgy.

 

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rehabilitation, Mini Maritsa Iztok, Balgarska energerika
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria