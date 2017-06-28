Bulgaria's Energoremont Signs Equipment Rehab Deal with Mini Maritsa Iztok

Bulgarian engineering company Energoremont Holding said on Wednesday that, in a partnership with Sofia-based Balgarska Energetika and Germany’s ABB Automation, it has signed a contract with local miner Mini Maritsa Iztok for the rehabilitation of three bucket chain excavators, according to See news.

Under the contract, works on the rehabilitation of the excavators must be completed within 24 months, Energoremont Holding said in a press release.

Energoremont Holding and its seven Bulgarian affiliate companies specialise in repairs, modernisation and construction of power facilities and equipment, as well as manufacturing power equipment, spare parts and metal structures for companies operating in power engineering, chemistry and metallurgy.