Bulgarian Council of Ministers Approves Draft Agreement on Labour Migration with Armenia, Moldova and Ukraine

June 28, 2017, Wednesday
At its regular weekly sitting, the Council of Ministers approved draft agreements on labour migration with Armenia, Moldova and Ukraine.

After the sitting Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov, who is in charge of Bulgarians abroad, announced that persons wishing to work in Bulgaria for a period of 90 days will now be able to obtain the documents required within the space of 7 days.

More than 6, 000 Bulgarians from Ukraine and Bessarabia will be hired in the Bulgarian tourist industry this summer.

Many Bulgarian employers are prepared to bring in workers from Ukraine and from the historical communities in Moldova, Serbia and Macedonia.

‘’Legislative amendments are being drafted regarding the acquisition of Bulgarian nationality’’, Valeri Simeonov added.

