Faecal Bacteria Found in Ice From Three Major UK Coffee Chains

June 28, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria:

Ice from three of the UK's biggest coffee chains has been found to contain bacteria from faeces, according to a BBC investigation, quoted by BTV. 

Samples of iced drinks from Costa Coffee, Starbucks and Caffe Nero contained varying levels of the bacteria, the BBC's Watchdog found.

Expert Tony Lewis said the levels found were "concerning".

"These should not be present at any level - never mind the significant numbers found," he added.

Cleanliness of tables, trays and high chairs at the chains was also tested at 30 branches.

Seven out of 10 samples of Costa ice were found to be contaminated with bacteria found in faeces.

At both Starbucks and Caffe Nero, three out of 10 samples tested contained the bacteria known as faecal coliforms.

