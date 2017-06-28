Bulgarian President Meets with Romanian Counterpart Klaus Iohannis

The presidents of Bugaria and Romania Rumen Radev and Klaus Iohannis dicussed the two countries’ plans of joining the Schengen area, as well as joint energy projects.

Rumen Radev, who is playing an official visit to Romania, welcomed the fact that Romania’s military spending has reached 2% of its GDP, as recommended by NATO.

The two presidents also discussed the fight against corruption and the reform in the judiciary.

Nothing that the Romanian model of battling corruption has proved its effectiveness, President Radev commented that Bulgaria cannot copy a given model directly but can and must take into account some guiding principles.

President Klaus Iohannis declared that Romania was ready to share its experience in the fight against corruption with Bulgaria.