Code yellow for dangerously high temperatures is in force for 14 districts in Bulgaria on 28th of June, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences said, quoted by BNT.

The warning applies to Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Haskovo and Yambol districts. In the afternoon, temperatures are expected to be between 35 and 37 degrees per Celsius.

Over the Black Sea will be mostly sunny, with some sea breeze in the afternoon. Maximum air temperatures: 24 °- 27 °. The sea water temperature is 22 ° - 25 °.