Code Yellow for Dangerously High Temperatures is in Force for 14 Districts in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 28, 2017, Wednesday // 13:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Code Yellow for Dangerously High Temperatures is in Force for 14 Districts in Bulgaria bnt

Code yellow for dangerously high temperatures is in force for 14 districts in Bulgaria on 28th of June, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences said, quoted by BNT. 

The warning applies to Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Haskovo and Yambol districts. In the afternoon, temperatures are expected to be between 35 and 37 degrees per Celsius.

Over the Black Sea will be mostly sunny, with some sea breeze in the afternoon. Maximum air temperatures: 24 °- 27 °. The sea water temperature is 22 ° - 25 °.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: code yellow, hot weather, temperatures
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria