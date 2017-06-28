The Total Business Climate Indicator in Bulgaria Decreases by 0.7% for June 2017

In June 2017, the total business climate indicator decreases by 0.7% compared to the previous month as a result of the unfavourable managers’ opinions in industry and services.

The composite indicator ‘business climate in industry’ decreases by 1.2% in comparison with May which is due to the shifting of the industrial entrepreneurs’ expectations about the business situation of the enterprises over the next 6 months from ‘better’ towards preserving ‘the same’ , according to the National Statistical Institute.

At the same time, the inquiry registers certain improvement of the production assurance with orders, which is accompanied with favourable expectations about the production activity over the next 3 months. The uncertain economic environment and shortage of labour continue to be the main problems for business development. As regards the selling prices in industry, the prevailing managers’ expectations are them to remain unchanged over the next 3 months.

In June, the composite indicator ‘business climate in construction’ increases by 2.2% as a result of the optimistic construction entrepreneurs’ assessments and expectations about the business situation of the enterprises. In their opinion, the present construction activity is improved in comparison with previous month, as their forecasts about the next 3 months are the activity to keep the same level. The main factors limiting the enterprises remain the uncertain economic environment, competition in the branch and shortage of labour, as the inquiry reports a decrease of the negative influence of the first two factors. Concerning the selling prices in construction, the majority of the managers expect preservation of their level over the next 3 months.

The composite indicator ‘business climate in retail trade’ increases by 0.7% which is due to the improved retailers’ assessments about the present business situation of the enterprises . However, concerning the volume of sales and orders placed with suppliers their expectations are more unfavourable. The competition in the branch, insufficient demand and uncertain economic environment continue to be most serious difficulties for business development. As regards the selling prices, the retailers’ expectations are for certain increase over the next 3 months.

In June, the composite indicator ‘business climate in service sector’ drops by 3.7% as a result of the shifting of the managers’ expectations about the business situation of the enterprises over the next 6 months from ‘better’ towards preserving ‘the same’. Concerning the demand for services the present tendency is assessed as slight improved, but their expectations over the next 3 months are more reserved. The main obstacles for the activity in the sector remain the competition in the branch and uncertain economic environment, although in the last month a decrease of their unfavourable impact is reported. With regard to the selling prices, the managers foresee preservation of their level over the next 3 months .