Bulgarian President to Begin 2-Day Official Visit to Romania

The two-day official visit to Romania of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev begins today, reported BNR.

In Bucharest the head f state is going to meet for talks with Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis.

The meeting will be followed by plenary talks between the official delegations of the two countries. The sides are expected to discuss the prospects for furtherance in bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Romania, economic and cultural exchange, relations in defense, security and energy, issues of the EU agenda and regional cooperation in the Balkans.