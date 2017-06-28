Bulgarian President to Begin 2-Day Official Visit to Romania
bgnes
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The two-day official visit to Romania of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev begins today, reported BNR.
In Bucharest the head f state is going to meet for talks with Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis.
The meeting will be followed by plenary talks between the official delegations of the two countries. The sides are expected to discuss the prospects for furtherance in bilateral relations between Bulgaria and Romania, economic and cultural exchange, relations in defense, security and energy, issues of the EU agenda and regional cooperation in the Balkans.
- » UK Ambassador to Bulgaria: 'We Want the Same Rules for Everyone after Brexit'
- » Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva: Common history must bring together two countries, not divide them
- » Trump meets Ukraine's president, U.S. adds to Russia sanctions
- » Deputy PM Valeri Simeonov: It is better to have dialogue with Turkey
- » Prof. Anna Krasteva: Brexit manages to consolidate pro-European attitudes and reduce Euroscepticism
- » Ukrainian President Will Meet Trump on Tuesday
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)