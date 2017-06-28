National Construction Control Directorate to Conduct an Inspection of Residential Buildings
Bulgaria’s Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Nikolai Nakov, on 27th of June ordered the National Construction Control Directorate to conduct an inspection of residential buildings on which cladding has been put under a national energy efficiency programme, reported BNT.
The inspection will look into the quality of the construction and the work of the building supervision companies, what materials were used, the certificates of quality and origin of materials and whether the cladding materials comply with the fire safety regulations and whether they were put in accordance with them.
46 buildings will be checked. The results are expected within 2 weeks.
- » Case against MP Mareshki and His Team Will Not Be Over Soon, Prosecution Says
- » 23% Support for GERB and United Patriots Coalition Government
- » NSI: Poverty Line for Bulgaria Was BGN 308.17 in 2016
- » Trade Union in Interior Ministry to Consider Protests Against Low Wages
- » Trial of Burgas Airport Terrorist Attack Fails to Start for 5th Time
- » 6 from Judges’ Quota Elected for Bulgaria’s Next Supreme Judicial Council