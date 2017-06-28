Bulgaria’s Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Nikolai Nakov, on 27th of June ordered the National Construction Control Directorate to conduct an inspection of residential buildings on which cladding has been put under a national energy efficiency programme, reported BNT.

The inspection will look into the quality of the construction and the work of the building supervision companies, what materials were used, the certificates of quality and origin of materials and whether the cladding materials comply with the fire safety regulations and whether they were put in accordance with them.

46 buildings will be checked. The results are expected within 2 weeks.