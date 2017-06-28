Regional Health Inspection: Sea Water on all Beaches in Varna is Clean

Business » TOURISM | June 28, 2017, Wednesday // 09:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Regional Health Inspection: Sea Water on all Beaches in Varna is Clean

The sea water on all beaches in Varna is clean, the latest analysis of the Regional Health Inspection in the city shows. Samples had been taken from 23 bathing areas in Varna region. The water quality is within the required standards at the "Officer's Beach", for which there was a temporary swimming ban last year.

Many beaches along the Black Sea coast in Varna region have excellent sea water quality. Includes the beaches Golden Sands; Sea Casino and Riviera; St. St. Konstantin and Elena Resort near the Mineral Spa; the Little Riviera; Kamchia; Romantika; Fichoza, Chernomorets and Shkorpilovtsi. This is also shown in the latest report by the European Environment Agency, which every year makes a survey before the start of the summer season.

Throughout the summer season, water quality is tested twice a month. 

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Golden Sands; Sea Casino and Riviera; St. St. Konstantin and Elena Resort near the Mineral Spa; the Little Riviera; Kamchia; Romantika; Fichoza, Chernomorets and Shkorpilovtsi, Black Sea, clean water
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria