Regional Health Inspection: Sea Water on all Beaches in Varna is Clean
The sea water on all beaches in Varna is clean, the latest analysis of the Regional Health Inspection in the city shows. Samples had been taken from 23 bathing areas in Varna region. The water quality is within the required standards at the "Officer's Beach", for which there was a temporary swimming ban last year.
Many beaches along the Black Sea coast in Varna region have excellent sea water quality. Includes the beaches Golden Sands; Sea Casino and Riviera; St. St. Konstantin and Elena Resort near the Mineral Spa; the Little Riviera; Kamchia; Romantika; Fichoza, Chernomorets and Shkorpilovtsi. This is also shown in the latest report by the European Environment Agency, which every year makes a survey before the start of the summer season.
Throughout the summer season, water quality is tested twice a month.
