Chancellor Anegela Merkel: 'Germany Creates American Jobs'

Germany creates American jobs, Angela Merkel said Tuesday, in response to criticism from the White House over Germany exporting significantly more than it imports, reported Politico.



Speaking at the annual gathering of The Economic Council of the CDU, the business arm of Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats, the chancellor mounted a strong defense of German industry, less than two weeks before she will see U.S. President Donald Trump at a G20 summit.



“The fact that we have 10 times as much direct investment from Germany in the United States than there’s American investment in Germany has, of course, … a strong effect on the many jobs we create in the U.S.,” Merkel said.



The chancellor added the U.S. “should also take into account that [car maker] BMW has its largest production site not in Germany but in the United States … and exports more cars from there into third countries than Ford and General Motors combined.”