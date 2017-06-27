Number of Trips of Bulgarian Residents Up to 15.7% in May 2017 Compared to May 2016

Business » TOURISM | June 27, 2017, Tuesday // 14:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Number of Trips of Bulgarian Residents Up to 15.7% in May 2017 Compared to May 2016

In May 2017, the number of the trips of Bulgarian residents abroad was 653.3 thousand or by 15.7% above the registered in May 2016. In comparison with the same month of the previous year an increase was observed in the total number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Spain - by 39.6%, the United Kingdom - by 34.4%, Germany - by 25.9%, Italy - by 21.5%, Serbia - by 18.4%, France - by 15.6%, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia - by 12.5%, Austria - by 11.4%, Turkey - by 10.9%, Greece - by 6.4%, Romania - by 1.6%, and etc. At the same time decreased the number of the trips of Bulgarians to: Israel - by 21.8%, Hungary - by 10.2%, and etc, according to the National Statistical Institute’s data.

The trips with other purposes (as a guest, education and visit the cultural and sport events) in May 2017 composed the greatest share of the total number of trips of Bulgarian residents abroad - 38.2%, followed by the trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 36.0%, and with professional purpose - 25.8%.

In comparison with May 2016, an increase was registered in the trips with all observed purposes: with holiday and recreation purpose - by 30.3%, with professional purpose - by 23.1%, and with other purposes - by 0.9%. In May 2017, the trips with other purposes formed 70.0% of all trips to Turkey.

The trips with professional purpose to Russian Federation were 53.5%, as these to France and Greece with holiday and recreation purpose were 58.3% and 49.5% respectively of all trips of Bulgarian residents to these countries.

In May 2017, the number of arrivals of visitors from abroad to Bulgaria was 866.3 thousand or by 7.2% more in comparison with May 2016. An increase was registered in the trips by all observed purposes: with professional purpose - by 22.4%, with holiday and recreation purpose - by 5.3%, and with other purposes - by 3.9%.

The share of visits of ЕU citizens was 63.8% of the total number of foreigners’ visits to Bulgaria in May 2017 or by 9.1% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year. An increase was registered in the visits of the citizens of France - by 38.3%, Poland - by 20.8%, Italy - by 14.5%, Germany - by 10.2%, Romania - by 9.8%, the United Kingdom - by 5.9%, and etc. At the same time decreased the visits from Slovakia - by 24.3%, Hungary - 5.9%, Greece - by 0.3%, and etc.

The visits of foreigners in the group ‘Other European countries’1 increased by 2.1%, as the highest growth was observed in the visits of citizens of Serbia - by 11.3%. In May 2017, the predominant share of the visits with other purposes (including as guest and passing transit) was 46.0%, followed by trips with holiday and recreation purpose - 36.8%, and with professional purpose - 17.2%. The visits with holiday and recreation purpose formed 96.8% of the arrivals from Israel. The visits with professional purpose were 49.6% of the arrivals from Poland, as with other purposes were 77.1% of all arrivals from Romania. 

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: residents abroad, tourism, trips, travel, foreigners, other purposes
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria