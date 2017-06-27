4 Charged with Women Trafficking to Greece and Germany

Bulgaria: 4 Charged with Women Trafficking to Greece and Germany

The Specialised Prosecutor’s Office has charged four members of a criminal group involved in women trafficking to Greece and Germany for the purpose of sexual exploitation, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Three of the group members were arrested in Pleven region on June 20, while the fourth one is currently in prison due to another case.

Women were recruited and transported to hotels and clubs in Athens, Leipzig and Bonn to prostitute for several months and send half of the money earned to Bulgaria, between EUR 500 and EUR 1000 per day, according to witnesses.

