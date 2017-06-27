4 Charged with Women Trafficking to Greece and Germany
Crime | June 27, 2017, Tuesday // 14:42| Views: | Comments: 0
bgnes
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Specialised Prosecutor’s Office has charged four members of a criminal group involved in women trafficking to Greece and Germany for the purpose of sexual exploitation, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
The Specialised Prosecutor’s Office has charged four members of a criminal group involved in women trafficking to Greece and Germany for the purpose of sexual exploitation, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
Three of the group members were arrested in Pleven region on June 20, while the fourth one is currently in prison due to another case.
Women were recruited and transported to hotels and clubs in Athens, Leipzig and Bonn to prostitute for several months and send half of the money earned to Bulgaria, between EUR 500 and EUR 1000 per day, according to witnesses.
- » 23 Customs Officers Detained at Kulata Checkpoint in an Anticorruption Operation
- » Bulgarian Student Found Dead in Ukraine
- » Bulgarian Police Bust Super Modern Greenhouse for Growing Marijuana
- » Bulgarian Man Grievously Injured After He Was Hit by Car in Birkirkara
- » 4 Syrians Face Terrorism Charges in Germany
- » Arrests in Sofia Over Sale of Driver's Licenses
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)