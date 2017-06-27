Airless Everlasting Tires Unveiled by Michelin

French tire manufacturer Michelin has unveiledan innovative 3D printed tire at the 2017 Movin'On - the international summit forsustainable mobility heldin Montreal.

Michelin's concept tire called “VISION” features a biomimetic structure, and could have its tread re-printed according to changing weather and road conditions. This means that VISION could theoretically last the entire lifespan of a car. Here is how they hope to achieve it:

The new 3D printed tire is airless, connected, rechargeable, customizable, and organic. This innovation is inspired by nature and by Michelin's vision for the future: sustainable mobility.

It is made from organic, bio-sourced materials (derived from wood chips, straw, sugar byproducts, and orange peels) that are both recyclable and biodegradable. What’s even more fascinating is that its “rechargeable” tire tread is applied via 3D printing. Itwill never go flat, thanks to its airless design.

Let’s say you are planning a trip to the mountains. You could stop at a 3D Printing Waystation get your tires fitted with winter tread. It will only put on the amount and type of rubber you actually need for your trip. When its time to head back to the city, you can switch up the tread on your way back.

"It's a long-term concept which brings together our vision of all the elements of sustainable mobility”, says Terry Gettys, Michelin's head of global innovation. “It's a realistic dream: each component of the concept is already a research topic at Michelin."



