The Map of Sand Dunes along Bulgarian Black Sea Coast to be Updated

Bulgaria’s Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said on 27th of June that, together with the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolai Nankov, they sent a request two weeks ago to the Agency for Geodesy, Cartography and Cadastre asking for an update of the specialized map for the sand dunes along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, according to BNT.

Such spatial analysis was produced in 2011-2012 but the specialized map has not entered into force due to appeals, Angelkova said.

She explained that due to natural processes, there are already changes to the dune fields. The big flooding of 2013 - 2014, especially on the southern Black Sea coast, led to the destruction of a large part of the dunes, and on the other hand experts say that there are dunes that are redeveloped depending on new natural processes.

The map will probably be ready for the next summer season.

In response to a question whether beach towels can disturb the dunes, as the concessionaire of Nessebar South Beach argues, Angelkova said she was surprised by such a question. The placement of tents, towels, and human impact on the dunes are disturbing them, she added.

According to her, the concessionaire of this beach is one of the few that strictly adheres to its commitments to the sand dunes and has placed signs indicating where the dunes are located and that no one should lie down on them. No double standard should be applied, she added.