Yellow Code for Heat in 16 Regions, Thunders Expected in 10

A yellow code for high temperatures is in force today in 16 regions in the country, while for thunders in 10 regions, data on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) show.



The yellow code is valid for regions where maximum temperatures will stand at around and above 35°, including Vidin, Pleven, Veliko Tarnovo, Ruse, Razgrad, Dobrich, Blagoevgrad, Haskovo and Plovdiv.



Thunders are expected in Sofia, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik, Smolyan, Kardzhali and Blagoevgrad, among others.





In the coming days, especially on Friday and Saturday, a very hot wave is expected in the country, with temperatures of 38 ° and 40 ° C.

Experts advise in the hot weather to avoid avoid physical effort and consumption of coffee, alcohol and carbonated beverages.



Their recommendation is to drink freshly squeezed juices, tea with honey, water or yogurt water with a pinch of salt and avoid avoid fatty and salty foods.