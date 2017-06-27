No mass grave found in Kizevak after 140 days of excavations

Information of the Serbian side that an alleged mass grave is at the place called Kizevak near Raska in Serbia, with the bodies of Albanians killed during the war in Kosovo in 1998-99, lead the working group of forensic experts to carry out excavations at the site, Gazeta Express writes.

After 140 days of excavations, forensics experts determined that there is no mass grave and they halted excavations at the site. Arsim Gerxhaliu, Director of the Kosovo Department of Forensic Medicine, during an interview with Ekonomia Online said that despite 140 days of work at the site, no body remains were found at the alleged site. Gerxhaliu said that the alleged site was used for throwing dumps of a nearby mine. “Hundreds of thousands tons of stones were removed from the site, but nothing was found. The site served as a landfill for the nearby mine. Officially the site assessment at the site has been closed and no body remains have been found,” Gerxhaliu confirmed. Serbian authorities halted in 2016 four times excavations at the site with the justification that they are short of funds and because of weather conditions./ /