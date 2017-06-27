Greece didn’t get what it wanted at Eurogroup

Most Greeks are disappointed with the results of the recent Eurogroup on June 15, while the government’s rate of approval is sliding, according to a poll conducted by the University of Macedonia on behalf of Skai TV, Ekathimerini write.
The survey, conducted on June 21-23, suggested that 71.5 percent believe Greece didn’t get what it wanted from the Eurogroup, compared to 13 percent who said it did. Interestingly enough, 60.5 percent of SYRIZA supporters said the government failed to achieve its Eurogroup goals.
More than eight in 10 (82.5 percent) of those surveyed said the results of the Eurogroup condemned Greece to continuous austerity. A significant 77.5 percent also said the government is not handling the negotiations to reduce the debt well.
Around a third of those surveyed (33 percent) said they would vote for New Democracy in a general election, compared to 15 percent for SYRIZA. Communist party KKE was third with 7.5 percent, ahead of Golden Dawn on 7 percent and Democratic Alliance on 6 percent./FOCUS News Agency/

