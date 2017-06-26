May tells EU immigrants: 'We want you to stay'

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Monday she wanted to end the anxiety of EU nationals fearful of their future after Brexit, promising to protect their rights and saying: "We want you to stay," reported AFP.

But she was jeered by critics in the House of Commons, while opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said her plan to help 3.2 million Europeans living in Britain was "too little, too late" and called for a new approach to Brexit./ /