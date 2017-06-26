State starts inspections in Sunny Beach resort
Business | June 26, 2017, Monday // 16:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The government started massive inspections in the Sunny Beach resort over the weekend to guarantee calm for tourists, the government’s press office said.
The government started massive inspections in the Sunny Beach resort over the weekend to guarantee calm for tourists, the government’s press office said.
The inspections comprise vehicles in the resort, recreational activities and commerce. The authorities found irregularities among vehicles and commercial businesses.
A meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov and the Interior Ministry produced a decision for enhanced presence in the resort, with five additional teams from road traffic police.
The inspections will continue this week./FOCUS News Agency/
- » May tells EU immigrants: 'We want you to stay'
- » Boyko Borisov to Interior Ministry: No limit for fuel
- » Conservatives agree pact with DUP to support May government
- » Macron says France will not recognise Crimea 'annexation'
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva: No change in Bulgarian stand on languages in friendship treaty with Macedonia
- » Vladimir Chukov, Arab World expert: Iraq will return with important role on Middle East political map
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)