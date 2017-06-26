State starts inspections in Sunny Beach resort

The government started massive inspections in the Sunny Beach resort over the weekend to guarantee calm for tourists, the government’s press office said.

The inspections comprise vehicles in the resort, recreational activities and commerce. The authorities found irregularities among vehicles and commercial businesses.

A meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Valeri Simeonov and the Interior Ministry produced a decision for enhanced presence in the resort, with five additional teams from road traffic police.

The inspections will continue this week./