Boyko Borisov to Interior Ministry: No limit for fuel

There should be no fuel limit for police patrols, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov told a national meeting of the Interior Ministry, FOCUS News Agency reported.
He said a patrol is driving 123 km on average a day and whatever the additional costs, they will be covered by the state. Meanwhile, the directors are responsible for the routes.
He also spoke about administrative improvements to facilitate citizens and the ongoing appointment of people for the fight against conventional crime, as promised.
The Prime Minister congratulated the security services for the fight against smuggling./FOCUS News Agency/

