Conservatives agree pact with DUP to support May government

The Conservatives have reached an agreement with the Democratic Unionists which will see them support Theresa May's minority government, BBC reported.

The deal comes after two weeks of talks between the parties since the election resulted in a hung Parliament.

The DUP's 10 MPs will back the Tories in key Commons votes, starting with the Queen's Speech later this week, but there will be no formal coalition.

The talks focused on financial support for Northern Ireland and Brexit.

The DUP has claimed the UK government has agreed to improve the treatment of military veterans in Northern Ireland as part of the agreement but played down reports that it had sought £2bn in extra funding for Northern Ireland in return for their support.