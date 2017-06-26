Ekaterina Zaharieva: No change in Bulgarian stand on languages in friendship treaty with Macedonia

There is no change in Bulgaria’s stand on the languages in the friendship treaty, to be signed with Macedonia, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said in response to a question from a reporter of FOCUS News Agency.

Bulgaria is in a close contact with Macedonia to clarify texts of the friendship treaty. “The language formula (...) strictly follows the clause of the 1999 declaration, reaffirmed in the memorandum for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of 2008 and used in dozens of bilateral agreements in different fields,” Zaharieva said.

Already in 1999, the two countries signed a joint declaration written in the official language of Bulgaria and in the official language of Macedonia. This formula is still being used.

According to Zaharieva, any interpretations on this issue are unnecessary and would only benefit those opposing the European perspective for Macedonia and the rapprochement between the two countries./ /