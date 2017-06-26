Vladimir Chukov, Arab World expert: Iraq will return with important role on Middle East political map

Iraq will return with an important role on the political map of the Middle East, Prof. Vladimir Chukov, an Arab World expert, told FOCUS Radio’s morning show.
He said we are observing a reformation of axes in the troubled region, a factor for which is the loss of territories by the Islamic State group and its elimination on Iraqi territory. Already before the appearance of jihadists in Iraq, there were internal controversies and conflicts between Sunnis, Shias and Kurds. Many of the conflicts were temporarily frozen after the emergence of Islamic State. Now, the issue for Sunni representation will be again tabled, as Islamic State emerged and grew thanks to Sunni discontent in Iraq, Chukov explained.
As a common enemy, Islamic State has united the Middle East countries, while now with the outlook of its disappearance, old conflicts re-emerge in the region, he noted./FOCUS News Agency/

