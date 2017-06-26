Parvan Simeonov, political scientist: Requests on MPs immunity seen as retribution to elite members

The numerous requests for stripping MPs from immunity are seen as scenes of retribution to the representatives of the Bulgarian elite, political scientist Parvan Simeonov told FOCUS Radio’s Good Morning Bulgaria.
The requests, concerning MPs from Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (CEDB/GERB), Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and Volya party, were filed by Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov.
According to Simeonov, we are observing an activation of the Prosecutor’s Office in accordance with public expectations for justice and resolution towards the political elite. The public likes this, he said. Still, there should be regularity and end results in order to increase the public trust in the power.
From a political science point of view, nothing unexpected is happening, as over the last years and decades the power has been acting the same way: with both incentives and punishment toward its allies, he added.
He also commented that there is no political will at the moment for reforms and legislative activity./ FOCUS News Agency/

