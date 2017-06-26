Bulgarian President Rumen Radev greeted Muslims in Bulgaria for the Ramadan Feast

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev greeted Muslims in Bulgaria for the Ramadan Feast. This was reported by Press Secretariat of the presidential administration.
‘I greet our Muslim compatriots, who mark the Ramadan Bayram Feast and wish them health, success and well being,’ said Radev./FOCUS News Agency/

