The National Park Una records Increased Number of Tourists

The National Park Una is recording an increased number of tourists by 15 % when compared to the same period last year, which represented a record visit, said Amarildo Mulic, director of the park, The Sarajevo Times reported.

According to Mulic, this is a great indicator for the following months that represent the peak of the season, which is why he hopes that the National Park Una will have a record season this year.

Last year, the number of tourists who visited the National Park Una was around 64,000 with paid tickets. Considering that over 80% of the territory of the National Park Una is available for a visit and certain sport-recreational and other activities, it is estimated that more than 100,000 visitors, including 64,000 paid tickets, visited the National Park Una in the year of 2016. This, in comparison to the year of 2015 that was also a record year, represents an increase of 30 %./ /