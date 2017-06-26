China releases Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo with terminal cancer

China releases Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo with terminal cancer

China's jailed Nobel peace prize laureate Liu Xiaobo was granted medical parole after being diagnosed with terminal liver cancer last month, his lawyer told AFP on Monday.
"He's now being treated at a hospital in Shenyang (in northeast Liaoning province). He has no special plans. He is just receiving medical treatment for his illness," lawyer Mo Shaoping said, adding that he was diagnosed on May 23 and released days later./ FOCUS News Agency/

