Moldpres: These are the new Moldova Ambassadors to France and the USA
On June 23rd, the Government of Moldova appointed two new Ambassadors to the French Republic and the United States of America.
At the proposal of the Moldovan Foreign ministry, Emil Druc was appointed to the positions of Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in the Republic of France. Druc was until recently the head of the Multinational Cooperation Department of the MFA.
In his turn, Aurel Ciocoi was appointed Ambassador to the United States of America. He has been the Ambassador of Moldova to People’s Republic of China until recently.
Druc and Ciocoi have yet to receive the credentials from the French and the American Presidential Administrations./ FOCUS News Agency/
- » F-16 Thunderbird plane crashes at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base ahead of air show
- » Professor Plame Pavlov, historian: Macedonia can’t exist without Bulgaria, and Bulgaria can’t exist without Macedonia – they are two part of one whole.
- » General Kircho Kirov: The condition of the Bulgarian Special forces and Army is very disturbing
- » Shells from Syria fall in Golan Heights
- » Dozens of families in Camden tower blocks refuse to leave
- » Arab states issue ultimatum to Qatar: close Jazeera, curb ties with Iran