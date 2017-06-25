Moldpres: These are the new Moldova Ambassadors to France and the USA

Business | June 25, 2017, Sunday // 10:42| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Moldpres: These are the new Moldova Ambassadors to France and the USA

On June 23rd, the Government of Moldova appointed two new Ambassadors to the French Republic and the United States of America.
At the proposal of the Moldovan Foreign ministry, Emil Druc was appointed to the positions of Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in the Republic of France. Druc was until recently the head of the Multinational Cooperation Department of the MFA.
In his turn, Aurel Ciocoi was appointed Ambassador to the United States of America. He has been the Ambassador of Moldova to People’s Republic of China until recently.
Druc and Ciocoi have yet to receive the credentials from the French and the American Presidential Administrations./ FOCUS News Agency/

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria