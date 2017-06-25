F-16 Thunderbird plane crashes at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base ahead of air show

A fighter jet with the Air Force Thunderbirds was involved in a crash Friday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, officials confirmed, cited by USA Today. 
"Upon landing there was a mishap," according to a press release. The F-16D Fighting Falcon went off a runway and overturned Friday, injuring the pilot.
The pilot and a tactical aircraft maintainer in the plane were hospitalized, and are listed in good condition, Thunderbirds officials said.
An investigation is underway.
Dayton was experiencing gusty winds and heavy rain Friday afternoon.
“Our first priority is taking care of our Thunderbird teammates and ensuring future safety” said Lt. Col. Jason Heard, Thunderbirds commander/leader.
The crash comes a day before the Vectren Dayton Air Show, planned for this weekend in Dayton. The Thunderbirds have not announced if the team will perform during the air show this weekend./FOCUS News Agency/

