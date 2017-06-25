Albania to hold parliamentary elections Sunday

 Albania is observing an election silence Saturday as a result of the end of campaigns required one day ahead of parliamentary elections, Xinhua Reported.
Some 18 political parties and groups will be running for 140 seats in the Balkan country's parliament during the June 25 elections after 30 days of campaigns.
The major rivals are the Socialist Party of Albania and the Socialist Movement for Integration of the ruling coalition and the main opposition Democratic Party of Albania.
Prime Minister Edi Rama, leader of the Socialist Party, is seeking re-election and a parliamentary majority in the polls, by highlighting reforms he led to pave the way for launching within 2017 full European Union membership negotiations.
Albanians will go to polling stations in 12 regions to cast ballots for a new four-year parliament. The Albanians eligible to vote totaled 3.45 million including some 1.12 million people living abroad.
More than 300 international observers are expected to monitor the electoral process. About 6,000 police officers will be put on duty for the election security./FOCUS News Agency/

