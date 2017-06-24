Professor Plame Pavlov, historian: Macedonia can’t exist without Bulgaria, and Bulgaria can’t exist without Macedonia – they are two part of one whole.

Macedonia can’t exist without Bulgaria, and Bulgaria can’t exist without Macedonia – they are two parts of one whole’’, said the historian prof. Plamen Pavlov for Radio Focus. He commented that we are witnesses of tides in the relations between the two countries, as well as passiveness from the Bulgarian side. According to him, diplomatic talks between the two countries should be more specific. Prof. Pavlov thinks there should be more active dialogue

‘’Macedonism is the GMO of history and culture. In the National museum of Macedonia, you can see some stuff, but it is like someone stole something and tries to hide it. This can’t happen with a magical wand. In so many years of anti-Bulgarian propaganda and brainwashing, which continues to date, we must be more persistent, and have more active dialogue and presence. This is not in the name of Bulgarian nationalism our chauvinism, but because this dialogue must continue. Macedonia can’t exist without Bulgaria, but Bulgaria can’t exist without Macedonia either. Its about time to understand that we are two parts of one whole. No matter what someone thinks or feels, this is the truth’’, said the historian.

According to professor Pavlov, in Macedonia there is a Bulgarian majority. He added that our country considers these people to be our countrymen, even though they have the freedom to determine their own nationality./ /