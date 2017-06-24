Shells from Syria fall in Golan Heights
Several mortar shells exploded in an open area in the Golan Heights near the border with Syria Saturday afternoon, the army said, quoted by The Times of Israel.There was no damage and no injuries were reported.
The army the mortars appeared to be errant fire from Syrian factions fighting each other across the border.In the past Israel has responded to stray fire by hitting Syrian regime positions./FOCUS News Agency/
