Dozens of families in Camden tower blocks refuse to leave
Authorities in Camden were working to convince dozens of families to leave their homes on Saturday after they refused to evacuate, despite concerns the tower blocks they are living in were at risk of a Grenfell-type blaze, writes The Guardian.More than 80 households, including elderly people and others with disabilities and vulnerabilities, refused to leave the blocks on the Chalcots estate, which is home to almost 4,000 people.Some had changed their minds by Saturday morning and joined the exodus, but Camden council is now considering what to do with those who refuse to leave.The prime minister, Theresa May, said on Saturday: “For those Camden blocks, it wasn’t just a question of the cladding; there were a number of issues that came together that meant that the fire service were concerned about those blocks and the action was taken by the local authority./FOCUS News Agency/
