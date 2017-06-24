London Evening Standard: Manslaughter charges could be brought over Grenfell blaze as every firm involved is reviewed

Every company involved in building or refurbishing Grenfell Tower will be scrutinised by police as officers consider manslaughter charges during the criminal probe, writes London Evening Standard.

Met Police Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said police are looking at “every criminal offence from manslaughter onwards” as well as fire safety and health and safety offences.

In a statement on Friday, over a week on from the blaze which left at least 79 people presumed dead, police confirmed it was a faulty fridge that sparked the fire.

DS McCormack said they are now carrying out further tests in relation to the Hotpoint FF175BP fridge freezer model, which had not been subject to any product recall.

She said preliminary tests have shown the aluminium cladding failed safety tests and insulation samples were combustible.

Asked about the criminal probe, she said: “We are looking at every criminal offence from manslaughter onwards.

“We are looking at every health and safety and fire safety offences and we are reviewing every company at the moment involved in the building and refurbishing of Grenfell Tower.”

Theresa May this week apologised for a “failure of the state” in the wake of the fire, which started in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14./ /