Andrey Kovachev, CEDB/EPP: Guarantee for citizen security – main challenge at Brussels summit

A main challenge at the summit in Brussels is giving a guarantee for the security of citizens, MEP Andrey Kovachev from Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria (CEDB/GERB), EPP, told FOCUS Radio’s Good Morning Bulgaria.

This could be done, he said, through a stronger collaboration between European security services, exchange of intelligence information, investments in defence, and even the creation of a European army.

Regarding the idea of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov about a collective membership of the EU in NATO, Kovachev explained it is about complementing capacity and responsibilities between countries in NATO, which he called a strong European defence pillar in NATO. It could also be a response to US criticism that Europe is doing little about its defence./ /