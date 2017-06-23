Daniel Smilov, political scientist: Zoran Zaev’s visit to Bulgaria, positive step in bilateral relations

The visit of Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to Bulgaria was a positive step in bilateral relations, while the signing of the friendship treaty will be a sign about a new type of relations, political scientist Daniel Smilov told Focus Radio.

Smilov sees the visit as an attempt to leave behind negative nationalist accumulations from both sides. The idea is to improve relations while each country maintains its interpretation of history, he said. This is a good approach, according to Smilov, as in politics and international law “there is no such thing as the recognition of the history of one state by another. Let history be left to historians,” he stressed.

He also said that Macedonia’s integration into NATO and EU is of interest to both countries and to the EU, which also needs stable Balkans.

The friendship treaty between the two countries could be signed on August 2 despite criticism in Macedonia. According to Smilov, it would be a big mistake if VMRO-DPMNE presents this treaty as recognition/unrecognition of history, nations or languages./ /