Borisov: Defence projects exceed BGN 3.5 billion

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov was sceptical about the projects in defence worth BGN 3.56 billion in statements before journalists in Brussels today.

The projects, presented to him on Monday, include vehicles, planes, frigates, missiles, bullets, Borisov said, quoted by a reporter of FOCUS News Agency. “This issue ended very soon, as luckily we are actually not in urgency,” Borisov explained. He again spoke about an arms race and warned that people will not like this either. This is huge money, money of tax payers, he said.

Still, if the state decides to negotiate for the acquisition of fighters, the negotiations will be very tough and will include industrial cooperation and investments in Bulgaria, he added./ /