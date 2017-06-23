Saudi security forces kill 'wanted man' in Mecca

Business | June 23, 2017, Friday // 15:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Saudi security forces kill 'wanted man' in Mecca

Saudi security forces shot dead a wanted man in the Muslim holy city of Mecca on Friday and arrested several others, Reuters reported.
The gunmen, who are wanted for terrorism, exchanged fire with the security forces who surrounded one of the buildings in the al-Aseelah neighborhood in Mecca where the militants were hiding. No one from the security forces was harmed in the shooting, Arabiya reported./ FOCUS News Agency/

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Saudi, Mecca
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria