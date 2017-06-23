Saudi security forces kill 'wanted man' in Mecca
Business | June 23, 2017, Friday // 15:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Saudi security forces shot dead a wanted man in the Muslim holy city of Mecca on Friday and arrested several others, Reuters reported.
Saudi security forces shot dead a wanted man in the Muslim holy city of Mecca on Friday and arrested several others, Reuters reported.
The gunmen, who are wanted for terrorism, exchanged fire with the security forces who surrounded one of the buildings in the al-Aseelah neighborhood in Mecca where the militants were hiding. No one from the security forces was harmed in the shooting, Arabiya reported./ FOCUS News Agency/
- » Borisov: Defence projects exceed BGN 3.5 billion
- » Greece confirms support for Bulgaria’s joining the Schengen area
- » UK PM May welcomes Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador
- » Boyko Borisov: Everybody Backed My Proposal That We Should Continue Working Well With Turkey
- » Bulgaria, Estonia, Austria Approve Plan for EU Council Presidency Trio
- » Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva: Message to Macedonia Was Clear, Bulgaria Will Help When Asked
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)