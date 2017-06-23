Greece confirms support for Bulgaria’s joining the Schengen area

The President of Greece, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, has reaffirmed his country’s support for Bulgaria’s joining the Schengen area during the first visit of Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Southeastern Europe, the President’s office said.

Radev said Schengen is important for Bulgaria and the only way to guarantee an effective fight against the illegal trafficking of people and terrorism. It is high time for the other EU member states to understand this, he added.

Bulgaria and Greece have a strategic partnership in bilateral relations and within the EU and NATO. The two countries can be an example of friendly relations on the Balkans, built on the common European values, Radev stated./ /