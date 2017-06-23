UK PM May welcomes Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador

The planned appointment of National Football League team owner Woody Johnson as U.S. ambassador to London shows President Donald Trump's commitment to close ties with Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Friday, cited by Reuters.
"We are looking forward to working with the new U.S. ambassador once that is confirmed," May's spokeswoman said.
"His close personal relationship with the president shows the commitment of the administration to the special relationship between our two countries."/FOCUS News Agency/

