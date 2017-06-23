UK PM May welcomes Trump's pick for U.S. ambassador
Business | June 23, 2017, Friday // 14:49| Views: | Comments: 0
Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The planned appointment of National Football League team owner Woody Johnson as U.S. ambassador to London shows President Donald Trump's commitment to close ties with Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Friday, cited by Reuters.
The planned appointment of National Football League team owner Woody Johnson as U.S. ambassador to London shows President Donald Trump's commitment to close ties with Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Friday, cited by Reuters.
"We are looking forward to working with the new U.S. ambassador once that is confirmed," May's spokeswoman said.
"His close personal relationship with the president shows the commitment of the administration to the special relationship between our two countries."/FOCUS News Agency/
- » Borisov: Defence projects exceed BGN 3.5 billion
- » Saudi security forces kill 'wanted man' in Mecca
- » Greece confirms support for Bulgaria’s joining the Schengen area
- » Boyko Borisov: Everybody Backed My Proposal That We Should Continue Working Well With Turkey
- » Bulgaria, Estonia, Austria Approve Plan for EU Council Presidency Trio
- » Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva: Message to Macedonia Was Clear, Bulgaria Will Help When Asked
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)