Boyko Borisov: Everybody Backed My Proposal That We Should Continue Working Well With Turkey

Business | June 23, 2017, Friday // 14:27| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Boyko Borisov: Everybody Backed My Proposal That We Should Continue Working Well With Turkey

Everybody supported my proposal that we should continue working well with Turkey on the agreement and the protection of EU’s borders, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov told journalists, quoted by a reporter of FOCUS News Agency.
On the migration issue, the states need to stop the illegal inflow of migrants so as to avoid controversies over the relocation of migrants within the EU, Borisov said after the signing of the programme of the EU Council presidency trio Bulgaria-Estonia-Austria.
He also said that currently everybody agrees on the need of security zones outside the EU, strict control on EU borders, and solidary participation in the protection of EU's external borders./FOCUS News Agency/

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boyko Borisov, turkey
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria