Boyko Borisov: Everybody Backed My Proposal That We Should Continue Working Well With Turkey
Everybody supported my proposal that we should continue working well with Turkey on the agreement and the protection of EU’s borders, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov told journalists, quoted by a reporter of FOCUS News Agency.
On the migration issue, the states need to stop the illegal inflow of migrants so as to avoid controversies over the relocation of migrants within the EU, Borisov said after the signing of the programme of the EU Council presidency trio Bulgaria-Estonia-Austria.
He also said that currently everybody agrees on the need of security zones outside the EU, strict control on EU borders, and solidary participation in the protection of EU's external borders./FOCUS News Agency/
