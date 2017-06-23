Bulgaria, Estonia, Austria Approve Plan for EU Council Presidency Trio

Business | June 23, 2017, Friday // 13:58| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria, Estonia, Austria Approve Plan for EU Council Presidency Trio

Bulgaria, Estonia and Austria have officially approved the programme for the European Union's priorities in the next 18 months, at a meeting in Brussels between Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov, Juri Ratas and Christian Kern, the government’s press office said.
The programme is designed in response to expectations of the citizens for more security, more jobs and a stronger EU presence on the international stage. It emphasises on security and strengthening EU's external borders, economic growth and competitiveness, as well as stabilising adjacent regions.
Scheduled to take on the presidency on January 1, 2018, Bulgaria will seek to support Balkan countries on their way to Euro-Atlantic integration, Prime Minster Borisov said./FOCUS News Agency/

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Estonia, Austria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria