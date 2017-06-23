Bulgaria, Estonia, Austria Approve Plan for EU Council Presidency Trio

Bulgaria, Estonia and Austria have officially approved the programme for the European Union's priorities in the next 18 months, at a meeting in Brussels between Prime Ministers Boyko Borisov, Juri Ratas and Christian Kern, the government’s press office said.

The programme is designed in response to expectations of the citizens for more security, more jobs and a stronger EU presence on the international stage. It emphasises on security and strengthening EU's external borders, economic growth and competitiveness, as well as stabilising adjacent regions.

Scheduled to take on the presidency on January 1, 2018, Bulgaria will seek to support Balkan countries on their way to Euro-Atlantic integration, Prime Minster Borisov said./ /