Bulgaria: Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva: Message to Macedonia Was Clear, Bulgaria Will Help When Asked

The message was very clear: Bulgaria will provide help when asked about it, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva told BTV’s morning show, commenting on the visit of Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to Bulgaria.
It was a historic visit at a high level, according to Zaharieva. She cannot understand the reason for over 175 negative reports about Bulgaria (in Macedonian media) until noon yesterday. “A message was given that Macedonia wants to go the way of European integration. Is this negative?” she asked.
The message of the two premiers to celebrate together our history is even more symbolic than the friendship treaty, we want nothing different from what we have in treaties with other countries, nobody denies Macedonians' identity, she added./FOCUS News Agency/

