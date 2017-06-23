Parliament Asked to Strip of Immunity 3 MPs from Volya Party

Bulgaria: Parliament Asked to Strip of Immunity 3 MPs from Volya Party

Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov asked the Parliament today to strip of immunity from prosecution three MPs from the Volya party, led by Veselin Mareshki, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
These are Veselin Mareshki, Krastina Taskova and Plamen Hristov.
The requests are based on an investigation into extortion, including threats by Veselin Mareshki to seven owners of pharmacies between 2012 and 2015. According to the prosecutors, he wanted to force them transfer shares of the pharmacies to firms owned or controlled by him or terminate their business activities./ FOCUS News Agency/

