Three Dead, One in Serious Condition After Car Accidents in Last 24 hours
Society | June 23, 2017, Friday // 12:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Three people died, while another one is in a serious condition after car accidents in the last 24 hours, the Interior Ministry said.
25 people were injured in 19 car accidents in the country.
In Sofia city, authorities registered 141 light and one serious accident, with one injured person./ FOCUS News Agency/
