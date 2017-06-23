Sunny Weather Today, Maximum Temperatures 31°-36°
Society | June 23, 2017, Friday // 12:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Today the weather will be sunny with high temperatures around noon and in the afternoon. There will be some clouds in the afternoon and evening, almost without rains. Light wind will blow from South-Southwest.
Maximum temperatures will stand at between 31° and 36°.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Krasimir Stoev told FOCUS News Agency.
